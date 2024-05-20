BRENTWOOD—The Los Angeles Fire Department reported on Friday, May 17 officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were involved in a crash that left several officers injured.

The LAFD was alerted of the incident at 5:25 a.m. on the northbound 405 freeway. Firefighters arrived to a traffic accident involving LAPD officers who were in pursuit of a vehicle. This resulted in a vehicle crashing into parked vehicles and hitting a police car. Four total officers were injured with one being taken to an area hospital.

The incident expanded to the freeway where the van did go the wrong way and the pursuit ended with crashing into three vehicles on the freeway. No extrication was needed. One patient was transported to an area hospital.