LAPD Release Images Of Suspects In Home Invasion

ENCINO—The Los Angeles Police Department has released video and images of the suspects involved in a home invasion at the home of reality star Dorit Kemsley from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” TMZ reported over $100,000 in goods were taken from the home. Her husband, PK was not home at the time of the incident. Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne arrived at Dorit’s home to show their support for their friend.

Detectives from the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, are seeking the public’s help in identifying the Home Invasion Robbery suspects.

On October 27, around 10:50 p.m., two male suspects, wearing dark hoodies, broke a sliding glass window and entered the victim’s residence located on the 17000 block of Adlon Road. The victim was inside the home at the time and was confronted by the suspects. Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children. Kemsley complied with the suspects’ demands and directed them to valuables. The suspects took high-end handbags, jewelry, and watches. Two suspects exited the home with the items wrapped in bedding, met up with a third suspect, and all suspects fled in a black 4-door pickup truck.

Dorit posted the following message on her Instagram page last week:

“As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.

My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible. With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma. I’m so grateful to the LAPD for their care and attention. Thank you again for all of your support, Much love, Dorit.”

The suspects are described as three Black males, 20-30 years of age and were seen wearing black hoodies and dark pants.

Anyone with details or suspect identification is asked to contact Robbery-Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip, or RHDtipline@lapd.online. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.