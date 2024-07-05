LOS ANGELES COUNTY—On July 3, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) posted a reminder on their website, that if you drink this Fourth of July weekend, don’t drink and drive. LAPD shared the locations of the DUI checkpoints along with a reminder of just how many lives were senselessly lost over the long weekend.



“Don’t be the ‘I’ in DUI. Be a Hero. Designate a sober driver. Celebrate the Fourth of July responsibly.



In 2022, 487 people were killed in crashes throughout the country during the Independence Day holiday period. Of those deadly crashes, 40% involved alcohol. In California, 68 people were killed in crashes during last year’s Independence Day holiday period. In addition, California Highway Patrol officers made nearly 1,224 arrests for driving under the influence – an average of one DUI arrest every five minutes.”



On Friday, July 5th, the DUI Saturation Patrol for Friday, July 5th will be from 3:00 to 11:00 p.m. in the Northeast area.



DUI Checkpoints are as follows.



6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Vermont Avenue and Florence Avenue



6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Glen Oaks Boulevard and Van Nuys Boulevard



6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Venice Boulevard and Ocean Avenue



On Saturday, July 6th, the DUI Saturation Patrol will be in the Hollenbrook area from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.



Saturday’s DUI checkpoint will be from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Victory Boulevard and Reseda Avenue.



On Sunday, July 7th, the DUI checkpoints fare from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Manchester Avenue and Main Street.



Commanding Officer, Craig Valenzuela said, “Choosing a sober driver is not just about following the law; it’s about saving lives. If you plan on celebrating the Independence Day weekend with a drink, we want you to make a plan to go safely with a sober ride home. Think of your loved ones, friends, and family before getting behind the wheel.”



LAPD suggests those hosting parties encourage their guests to stay the night or have arrangements made ahead of time to have them driven home safely.



As always, if you see something, say something. If you see a reckless or impaired driver call 9-1-1.