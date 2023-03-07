HOLLYWOOD HILLS— The Los Angeles Police Department is actively searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Monday, March 6 on Canyon Drive and Franklin Avenue, Citizen reported.

The 37-year-old woman is described as Latina, five foot eight inches, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and is wearing a green dress. She was last seen at 6:15 p.m., and reportedly may also require assistance.

Her name and identity has not yet been disclosed. Canyon News spoke with Officer Moore who was unable to confirm any more information at this time.

If you know anything about her disappearance or whereabouts, please contact LAPD West Bureau at 213-473-0277.