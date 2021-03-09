LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate to juveniles who have been reported missing. According to the LAPD Blog, Tyler Hernandez, 10, and Richard Benitez, 11, ran away from the same foster home and were last seen on February 24 in the 1100 block of East 113th Street in Los Angeles.

Tyler is described as a Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a grey cap, black t-shirt, black basketball shorts, and black shoes. Tyler currently takes medication for schizophrenia.

Richard is described as a Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds and he has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black cap, blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone who has information regarding Tyler Hernandez and Richard Benitez whereabouts is asked to contact the LAPD Southeast Juvenile Detective Delosh at 213-972-7849. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.