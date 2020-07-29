CANOGA PARK— The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released on July 28 a public statement asking for information in regards to tracking down victims of a suspect brought into custody for the sexual abuse of children.

Alejandro Solano-Romero, 51, was arrested July 23 by the LAPD’s Topanga Detectives for the continuous sexual abuse of a child and numerous related charges with two identified victims.

The release states, “Solano-Romero was previously employed as an electrician and has worked in numerous cities throughout California. Solano-Romero also has frequented the city of Fresno and Northern California. These crimes occurred from 1998 to 2019.”

His bail for current charges is set at $7 million.

The department is seeking out any additional victims that have not previously reported similar crimes done by Solano-Romero. They advise the public to: call Topanga Sex Detective Padilla at (818) 756-3376. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an onlinetip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.