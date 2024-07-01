TOPANGA CANYON—On Sunday, June 30, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Division Sexual Assault Unit are seeking additional information on an attack suspect in the Canoga Park area.

The LAPD reported that on June 23 at around 10:30 p.m., a 24-year-old female reported she was walking westbound on Roscoe Boulevard from Owensmouth Avenue, when an unknown male suspect tried to sexually assault her. The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Roscoe Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 30-year-old Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, orange and blue long sleeve flannel and dark blue pants.

Video from the LAPD shows the suspect following the victim near a well-light business as two vehicles were stopped near a light.

The LAPD is asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact Detective Padilla at (818)756-3264. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.