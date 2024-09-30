CALIFORNIA—On Friday, September 27, detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department West Los Angeles Division are asking for the public’s help in providing any information about the theft of a classic Chevrolet Corvette.

The LAPD reported on September 4, around 8:40 p.m., the suspect trespassed into an underground parking garage of a commercial building on the 12200 block of West Olympic Boulevard in West Los Angeles.

The suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and fled the location. The suspect is described as a White male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet and 1 inches tall, and between 25 and 30 years old. He was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark shorts, gray/white shoes, a black backpack, and carrying a skateboard.

The vehicle taken is a light blue 1958 Chevrolet Corvette with a Rhode Island License plate, number 1KJ358.

Anyone with details is asked to contact LAPD West Los Angeles Auto Detectives at 310-444-1503. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.