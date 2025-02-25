MELROSE—On February 22, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Wilshire Division issued a press release requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a teen bicycle gang responsible for the beating of a man on the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Carrillo Drive near Beverly Hills.



At approximately 5:00 p.m., 20-30 teenagers on bicycles approached a man in his car. They began arguing with him and striking his vehicle. The driver exiting his car was knocked down, beaten, and kicked by the teens. When witnesses came to the aid of the victim, the teens rode away on their bicycles.



Witnesses described the suspects as being approximately 16-18 years of age. They were last seen on their bicycles riding southbound on Carrillo Drive.



The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) paramedics responded to the scene and treated the victim’s wounds. The victim declined the offer of transport to an area hospital for further treatment.



Anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information on the identity of the teens or their whereabouts is encouraged to call Wilshire Area’s Detective Carlos, Serial No. 41244, at (213) 922-8229.



During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.



Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.