STUDIO CITY—On Monday June 1 around 7:40 p.m., a SUV with four LAPD officers in it crashed. The vehicle crashed into Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, a coffee shop in Studio City.

The coffee shop is located on Ventura Boulevard.

According to the police report from the scene, a car accidentally cut off the police car. To avoid hitting the car, the driver of the SUV swerved. This resulted in the vehicle crashing into the coffee shop.

Two of the four officers were hospitalized with minor injuries from the crash.

There we no other reported injuries of employees or customers.

As of June 3, the crash is still under investigation.