SHERMAN OAKS—On January 30, the Los Angeles Police Department indicated in a news release asking for the public’s help identifying the individual responsible for the shooting death of a 35-year-old man on January 29. The incident occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. in the 17000 block of Roscoe Boulevard.



Responding officers located a single victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s name will be released pending the notification of the next of kin.



The victim was approached by a man in a red and black hooded jacket. He brandished a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim who was sitting in his vehicle. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle parked nearby. A description of the vehicle was not provided.



Anyone with details on the incident or the incident is asked to call Valley Bureau Homicide Detectives at (818)374-9550 or during non-business hours call (213) 972-2971 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247. To remain anonymous call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).