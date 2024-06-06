LOS ANGELES—On Wednesday, June 5, the Los Angeles Police Department reported the Multi-Disciplinary Collision Investigation Team (MCIT) is investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved an LAPD vehicle.

The LAPD reported on Tuesday, June 4, at around 7:40 p.m., a Street Racing Task Force Unit assigned to Valley Traffic Division heard a vehicle with loud exhaust and spotted the vehicle speeding southbound on Balboa Boulevard. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle gained significant distance. As the officer was approaching Burbank Boulevard, a Toyota Camry was negotiating a westbound turn onto Burbank Boulevard from northbound Balboa Boulevard. The police vehicle crashed into the Camry and later crashed into another vehicle that was stopped on Burbank Boulevard.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the occupants of the Toyota Camry to a local hospital for medical treatment. The officer was transported due to minor injuries sustained. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured. The Multi-Disciplinary Collision Investigation Team (MCIT) responded to the scene to conduct the Traffic Crash Report.

Anyone with any additional details is asked to contact Traffic Group Detectives at (213) 486-0690. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD24-7 (1-877-527- 3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.