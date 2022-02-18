WEST HOLLYWOOD—On February 16, Los Angeles Police Department issued a warning to the public after numerous calls for assistance.

At 12:30 p.m. on February 15, the Department received a call about a woman pushed into a garage on the 800 block of North Vista Street near Melrose Avenue. Officers indicated they intended to sexually assault her. The victim was able to escape. Surveillance captured the suspect, a male in dark clothing walking up the driveway and disappearing out of site. The victim was seen running away.

At approximately 12:50 p.m. on February 15, a woman was pushed into her apartment in the 7600 block of Hampton Avenue in West Hollywood.

According to reports, both victims above were involved in separate assaults at the hands of a transient man in the region. No arrests have been made.

On February 17, at 7:19 a.m., authorities received reports of an assault at 1818 Vine St. in Los Angeles. The LAPD provided a city-wide crime statistics sheet.

Also on February 17, 7:50 a.m., a wheelchair bound man at a local Home Depot brandished a pair of scissors and was making threats. At 9:55 a.m. police were on the scene investigating. This occurred at the establishment on 5600 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood. The suspect fled the scene.

On February 17, at approximately 10 p.m. reports of a burglary in process near Cali4travel at 1901 Hobart Avenue in Los Angeles.

On February 17, at 11 p.m. police received reports of a woman striking a man with a stick. There are also reports of a pocketknife at the scene on N. Vinemont Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood. Authorities received reports of a person being assaulted at the Chick fil A on N. Sunset Blvd. and N. Highland Avenue in Hollywood at 10:50 p.m.

At 11:53 a.m. on February 17, the LAPD received reports of a man brandishing a gun at 1810 N. Cahuenga Blvd. in Hollywood. At 10:45 a.m. on February 17, a 911 caller reported a suspect being held at the scene of an attempted theft of vehicle on N. Crescent Heights Blvd. and Beverly Boulevard. in Mid-City West.

Also on February 17, at 11:45 a.m., authorities received reports of a person with a machete at W. Sunset Boulevard and N. Wilton Place in Hollywood near Home Depot. An ambulance has been dispatched to the scene.

LAPD officials issued a warning to warn the public to be aware of their surrounding. The LAPD and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have seen a spike in crime in the area. The spike comes, while officers are at risk of losing their jobs over COVID-19 vaccine mandates.