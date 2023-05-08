WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Sunday, May 7 a large fight was captured on video outside The Grove Shopping Mall involving at least eight people. The incident occurred outside the movie theatre at 189 The Grove Drive after 3:30 p.m., officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

The video shows what appears to be a group of people fighting in one of the streets that runs through the outdoor mall. A security guard moved toward the fight as it spilled onto a nearby sidewalk. The guard and another can be seen standing on the outskirts of the fight as it continued.

The video shows a man getting his shirt ripped off as he attempted to get out of the middle of the fight. The shirtless man is seen back in the middle of the struggle where several people can be seen punching and fighting.

A female bystander can be seen in the video shouting:

“Where is the police? Where is security?”

The grove is a 575,000 square-foot open-air retail and entertainment hub that is adjacent to The Original Farmers Market at 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue.

The individuals involved in the incident were escorted to their cars by authorities. No arrested were made during the incident.