WOODLAND HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department announced during a press conference on Thursday, October 20 that a $50,000 reward for information that can lead police to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) responsible for an unsolved murder of Ok Ja Kim, 81, that transpired in the Woodland Hills region on August 2.

The following individuals were in attendance at the event, Los Angeles Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, City of Los Angeles, Third District; LAPD Commander Craig Valenzuela, Operations Valley Bureau; LAPD Captain III Todd Hankel, Topanga Area; LAPD Lieutenant II Christopher Ruiz, Operations Valley Bureau Homicide; LAPD Detective III Steve Castro, Operations Valley Bureau Homicide; LAPD Detective II Sharon Kim, Operations Valley Bureau Homicide; Members of Victim Ok Ja Kim’s family.

The LAPD reported at around 7:41 p.m., officers from the LAPD’s Topanga Division responded to a radio call of an arson death investigation at a residence located in the 20800 block of Martha Street. When officers and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel arrived, they discovered the deceased victim burned in her bedroom, which showed extensive signs of arson.

Kim was discovered deceased at her Woodland Hills home by concerned family members who conducted a welfare check after she failed to show for a family function. The victim was brutally killed and set on fire during what appeared to be a home invasion robbery at her home. Detectives are continuing to investigate the crime but have not been able to identify any leads.

The Los Angeles Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying the person(s) responsible for this murder.

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau request the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Sharon Kim, Valley Bureau Homicide at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.