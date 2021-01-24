HOLLYWOOD—Veteran talk show host Larry King passed away on Saturday, January 23 at the age of 87. He died at Cedars-Sinai Medical center in Los Angeles and the cause of death remains unknown.

A statement was released on his Facebook page reading:

“We are heartbroken over our father’s death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing. The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was ‘dad.’ He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments — large, small, or imagined. And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives. The outpouring of love and the remembrances of his remarkable career have touched us deeply and we are so thankful. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask consideration of a donation to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS, to which a debt of gratitude is owed for the wonderful care they provided to our dad in his final years. With deep appreciation, Larry King, Jr., Chance King, and Cannon King.”

Canadian-American comedian, Tom Green wrote, “Rest In Peace Larry. The greatest of all time. I was proud to know you sir. And always appreciated the support over the years. It was a true honor to know you and to have guest hosted your show. A great mentor and friend. I know you already have a whole slate of interviews lined up in heaven. Love ya Larry.”

Some of King’s most notable accomplishments include: the Peabody Award for Excellence in broadcasting for both his radio (1982) and television (1992) shows; 10 CableACE awards for Best Interviewer and Best Talk Show Series; inclusion in National Radio Hall of Fame; and inclusion in Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame.

His career spanned since the 1980s with his longstanding talk show, Larry King Live, which ran from 1985 until 2010. He interviewed people from a long spectrum of careers ranging from presidents to everyday individuals.

According to a statement from CNN CEO Ted Turner, “If anyone asked me what are my greatest career achievements in life, one is the creation of CNN, and the other is hiring Larry King. Like so many who worked with and knew Larry, he was a consummate professional, an amazing mentor many and a good friend to all. The world has lost a true legend.” Many people, including celebrities such as CNN president, Jeff Zucker, to Oprah, are praising King’s professional and integrity as a broadcast journalist.

In early January 2021, King contracted and was hospitalized with COVID-19 and suffered from a few heart attacks, a stroke, lung complications, Type II diabetes and surgeries decades prior.

According to an NBC interview he gave, he stated:

“The best thing I did in my life was being a father. We are heartbroken over our fathers death. The world knew Larry as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was dad,” said Larry King Jr., Chance, and Cannon King in a joint statement.

He is survived by his children Larry Jr., Chance, Cannon.

Written By Kelvin Portillo and Janette Fu