CALIFORNIA—Lawrence Harvey Zeiger 87, known to millions as broadcaster and interviewer “Larry King” on CNN’s The Larry King Show, was hospitalized Saturday, January 2 at Los Angeles Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. King has been diagnosed with COVID-19, an update on Larry King’s prognosis has not been released.

Larry King is at high risk due to several health problems. He suffered a heart attack, has type two diabetes, and has several other health problems, including lung, and prostate cancer.

King had a stroke in August of 2019, 5 months later he filed for divorce from his wife Shawn 61, after being married for 23 years. The couple remains good friends and is still legally married.

Mrs. Shawn King and King’s 2 sons Cannon 20, and Chance 21, and other members of King’s family are communicating regularly with hospital staff, checking on his condition.

Television and Radio Personality Larry King has an Emmy award two Peabody’s, and 10 Cable ACE Awards.