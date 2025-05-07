WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing person, Leonid Olegovich. Olegovich, 30, was last seen on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 7 p.m., on the 7000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood.

Olegovich is described as a White male, standing 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has short brown hair, green eyes, and a full beard. He has tattoos on his right shoulder of a lion, left forearm “EST-1994”, and left tricep of a rose.

He was last seen wearing black and white track suit pants, a green button-down shirt, and sleeveless dark blue denim jacket.

His possible destination is MacArthur Park, 2230 West 6th Street, Los Angeles. His family is concerned for his well-being and is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Anyone with details about the location of Leonid Olegovich is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Person Detail at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.