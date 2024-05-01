LOS ANGELES—On Tuesday, April 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that it needs the public’s help to locate a missing person. Malaquias Cervantes is a 92-year-old Hispanic male, who was last seen on the 500 block of South Ditman Avenue, in the city of Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 30, at 7:51 p.m.

Malaquias is 5 foot and 5 inches tall. He weighs 165 pounds and has white hair. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, white-long sleeve button up and black pants. Cervantes suffers from Dementia.

Anyone with details about Malaquias Cervantes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

For those wanting to provide information anonymously call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.