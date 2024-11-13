GRIFFITH PARK—On Tuesday, November 12, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on its Facebook page that it is asking for the public’s help to locate At-Risk Missing Person, Sarah Mosley from Los Angeles.

She is a 15-year-old Black female, who was last seen on November 12, at 4 p.m., on the 11000 block of Western Avenue, in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles.

Mosley is 5 feet and 7 inches tall. She weighs 155 pounds and has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jacket, black pants and a blue backpack with a gray bow. Mosley suffers from a mental health disorder. Her possible destinations are near the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles or Burbank. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with details about Saah Mosely’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, attention Detective A. Partida at (323) 890-5500.

To provide information anonymously call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

The LASD indicated at 11:45 a.m. on November 13 that Sarah Mosley was found safe. No details on her current condition or where she was located has been disclosed to the public.