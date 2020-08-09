WEST HOLLYWOOD— The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the report of a male body found in a residential complex on Friday, August 7.

The LASD report states the body was discovered at 10:23 P.M. in the 1100 block of North Olive Drive, West Hollywood. Lieutenant Westphal from the Homicide Bureau was the responding unit.

LASD said, “Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are responding to the 1100 block of North Olive Drive, West Hollywood, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a male adult. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The identification of the male victim has not been released.

LASD advises that anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.