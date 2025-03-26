MALIBU—On Monday, March 24, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced they are investigating a death that was reported on Westlake Boulevard. Homicide investigators are assisting LASD Lost Hills Station personnel when the cause of death is unknown.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a medical emergency call on Westlake Boulevard, in Malibu. Paramedics transported a adult female to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The cause of death is undetermined, and an autopsy is pending. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To provide information anonymously call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.