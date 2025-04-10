MALIBU—On Wednesday, April 9, the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Station reported on Facebook they are asking for the public’s help identifying several public storage burglary suspects.

Authorities reported that between November 12, 2024, and December 7, 2024, several suspects broke into multiple storage units at Public Storage in Calabasas. The suspects created a fraudulent online application for a rental unit to gain access to the property.

Drum sets, amplifiers and instrument storage containers were stolen. The suspects were seen leaving the scene in a Nissan Altima and gray Nissan Murano.

Anyone with details should contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station-Detective Lopez 818-878-1808. To provide information anonymously call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.