MALIBU—On Tuesday, November 19, an important safety message about kids using electric bikes/motorcycles in the community from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Deputies.

Surron and Talaria (and others) are commonly operated by children and teens in our communities. These vehicles are electric motorcycles, not E-Bicycles as defined in CVC 312.5. These vehicles are intended for off-highway use and must be registered with the California DMV as an off-highway vehicle (OHV).

To operate an electric motorcycle on a public roadway and to make it “street legal,” riders must have a valid driver license with a class M1 endorsement. The vehicle must be registered with the DMV, properly display a license plate, and have proper safety equipment such as a brake light, headlight and turn signals. This can be accomplished following a DMV inspection of your vehicle. Riders must also have liability insurance and a DOT approved helmet.

Violators are subject to citation and removal of such vehicle. Parents with children under 18 are also subject to citation per CVC 14607. For more details, contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Station Traffic office or the Community Relations Team at (818) 878-1808.