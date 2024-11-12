WEST HOLLYWOOD—The LASD reported on November 12 that they need the public’s help to locate At-Risk Missing Person, Mikhail Shinder.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Mikhail Shinder. He is a 91-year-old White male who was last seen on November 11, at 1:30 p.m., on the 1000 block of Curson Avenue, in West Hollywood.

Mikhail is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with white hair, brown eyes, and tattoos of hills and sun on left arm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hat and cane. Mikhail suffers from medical conditions and requires medication. His possible destination is Santa Monica. Shinder’s family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with details about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, attention Detective R. Sanchez at (323) 890-5500.

To provide information anonymously call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.