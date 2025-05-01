LOS ANGELES—On April 30, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department issued a Silver Alert requesting public assistance in locating an at-risk missing person. Ms. Denise Laverne Million, 71, was last seen on Tuesday, April 29 in the 19000 block of Andrada Drive in Rowland Heights.



Ms. Million is described as a black female, 5’ 6” tall and weighing approximately 156 lbs. She has auburn colored hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink Columbia brand sweater, teal leggings, and pink shoes.



She may be traveling to Union Station, located at 800 N. Alameda Street, in Los Angeles. Her family is concerned for her safety and well-being as she lives with dementia and is without her medication.



The following came directly from LASD, Information Bureau, 211 West Temple Street, Los Angeles, 90012. This alert was posted via Nixle.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Person Detail at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).