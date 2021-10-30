WEST HOLLYWOOD—Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is requesting the public’s assistance in a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, October 28, at approximately 7:30 p.m.

According to LASD, deputies from the West Hollywood Station responded to a call for service to an upscale apartment complex on the 7300 block of Santa Monica Blvd. about a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they found an adult female in the hallway of the establishment suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect is unknown and at large and no motive has been disclosed by authorities. The case remains an active investigation and no additional details have been disclosed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS (8477) or use your smartphone. Download the P3 Tips Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store by going to the following website http://lacrimestoppers.org