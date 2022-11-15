HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) concluded their tactical response regarding the barricaded assault with a deadly weapon suspect at the 2300 block of N. Cahuenga Boulevard in the city of Hollywood on Thursday, November 10.

The LASD SEB personnel responded to deputies of the levy crew regarding a barricaded suspect. The incident was reported at approximately 9:11 a.m. near the 2300 block of N. Cahuenga Blvd.

SEB personnel will assume tactical command and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) will attempt to make contact with the suspect to bring this to a peaceful resolution.

After several hours and many verbal attempts by LASD Crisis Negotiations Team members to persuade the suspect to surrender, deputies were unable to solicit a response from the suspect. SEB deputies conducted tactical surveillance and made entry into the location, where they located the suspect deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The area was deemed safe and all neighborhood evacuees were allowed to return to their homes. There is no additional information available at this time. There are no other outstanding suspects.

