WEST HOLLYWOOD—On September 19, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on its Facebook page that they are asking for the public’s help to locate an attempted murder suspect who committed five assaults in West Hollywood on Saturday, September 14, between 10:15 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. The suspect is a Black male and likely homeless. He is approximately 5 feet and 9 inches tall, with a short beard. He was shirtless and wearing a white hat and grey pants.

Detectives are also seeking to identify additional victims or witnesses of the attacks. In one incident, the suspect approached the victim, a long-time parking valet at a local business, and punched him in the face without provocation.

The victim fell to the ground and lost consciousness after hitting his head on the pavement. The suspect then kicked the victim approximately 10 times on his head and upper torso.

The suspect fled the region on foot, eastbound on Santa Monica Boulevard. Anyone with details can contact the LASD West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station – Detective Bureau at (310) 358-4033 or email bgzeff@lasd.org ATTN: Detective Brandon Zeff.