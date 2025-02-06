WESTWOOD—On Wednesday, February 5, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on its Facebook page that it needs help to locate Missing Person, Gerardo Flores. He was last seen on Tuesday, January 21, at 1:45 a.m., near the 8000 block of Railton Street in the city of Pico Rivera.

Flores is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic male, standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has long black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and grey pants.

Gerardo has a possible destination of Long Beach or West Hollywood. His family is concerned for his well-being and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Anyone with details about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.