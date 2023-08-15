WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit posted on their Facebook page they are asking for the public’s help with locating Joseph Brockington III, 21. Authorities have described Brockington as a Black male, who was last seen on the 1100 block of Formosa Avenue on June 18 at 3:04 p.m. in West Hollywood.

He stands 5 foot and 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and braided black hair. His family is concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with details about the whereabouts of Joseph Brockington III is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

To remain anonymous contact “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.