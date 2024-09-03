MALIBU—Authorities from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Station reported on August 27, they are searching for suspects involved in a series of purse snatchings in Southern California.

The suspects specifically target victims who leave their purses unattended in high-end restaurants, hotels, and convention centers. Authorities are informing the public to stay alert and never leave belongings unattended. Anyone who sees any of the suspects pictured, they should contact the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Station.

To provide information anonymously call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.