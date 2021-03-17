WEST HOLLYWOOD-On Tuesday, March 16, the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department (LASD) announced that they seeking any possible additional victims of Suspect Bryant Guerrero.

LASD detectives are continuing their investigation into a sexual assault that occurred on Thursday, January 21, near the 8400 block of Fountain Avenue in West Hollywood. A 28-year-old female victim was sexually assaulted in her home after the suspect broke in through the back door.

Suspect Bryant (aka Byran) Guerrero, a 34-year-old Hispanic male was later identified by detectives. Guerrero was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on January 23 and is currently in custody for the unrelated sexual assault.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation or anyone who may have been a victim of this suspect can contact the LASD Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.