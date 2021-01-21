WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles Sheriff Department (LASD) of West Hollywood is asking citizens to help locate Scott William Lear who is missing. Scott is is a 38 year-old White male who was last seen at the Wilshire/Vermont Metro station during February 2020, according to the LASD social media accounts.

The LASD describes Scott as being 6 feet and 4 inches tall, 175 pounds, with blonde/blue hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on both of his arms, but no known description of the tattoos at this time. He frequents the transit area of Hollywood and West Hollywood and lives a transit life.

His family are worried and ask for help with the search. Anyone with information about his whereabouts are to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit at (323)-890-5500. If one chooses to provide information anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (800)-222-8477 or by using a smartphone and downloading P3Tips app or at lacrimestoppers.org.