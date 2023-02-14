LAUREL CANYON—One of Los Angeles’s oldest dog parks in Laurel Canyon, has undergone a renovation and is slated to reopen with its ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, February 16, at 10:30 a.m.

The off-leash dog park located on 8260 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046, now has wheelchair accessible seating, upgraded benches, a dog wash station, and a pergola. Prior to this renovation the park had limited shading and seating. Some breeds that are less athletic than others require frequent breaks and access to shade when going on walks.

Due to the influx of dog-owners visiting the park, efforts were made by the LA Department of Recreation and Parks, the LA Parks Foundation and City National Bank to enhance the park’s features.

City National Bank funded a total of $320,000 to the LA Parks Foundation since its inception in 2008. The foundation’s goal is to enhance, expand, preserve, and promote public recreation, parks, and open space for the diverse people of LA, according to their mission statement.

The three organizations behind the park’s renovation along with LA City Councilmember Nithya Raman will all be present during Laurel Canyon Dog Park’s grand reopening celebration.

The park was established in 1988 and is open each day Sunrise to Sunset. It closes every Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. for regular maintenance.