WEST HOLLYWOOD- On Thursday, July 29, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly announced that all students and staff, both unvaccinated and vaccinated, returning for in-person instruction must participate in baseline and ongoing weekly COVID testing.

“We believe Los Angeles Unified has the highest COVID safety standards of any public school district in the nation,” said Reilly. “Our preparations for the start of the new school year include continuing to require masking for all students, staff, and visitors; maximizing physical distancing as much as possible; continuing comprehensive sanitizing efforts, including frequent hand washing; upgraded air filtration systems; regular, ongoing COVID testing and community engagement; and collaborating with health partners and agencies to support free COVID vaccination.”

Baseline testing begins on Monday, August 2, and in-person instruction will begin on August 16.

Visit https://achieve.lausd.net/covidvaccineappt for more information.