BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call about an unconscious man found bleeding from several wounds on Thursday, May 20 on 200 N. Beverly Drive at around 1:45 a.m. Paramedics from the Beverly Hills Fire Department treated the victim who was transported to the hospital where he is now in stable condition.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical emergency call in Los Angeles approximately one and a half miles from the Beverly Hills incident. The person calling told the LAFD operator that he got the injury in Beverly Hills. The BHPD arrived on the scene to investigate. After the investigation, the person was placed under arrest. He was charged with PC 664/187 – Attempt and was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was later booked at the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The BHPD identified the suspect as Lawrence Lawson, 29, of Los Angeles. He has been charged with Attempted Murder. His bail has been set at $1,000,000. He is currently in custody at Beverly Hills Police Department and his next court date is Monday, May 24, in Department 30 at the Airport Courthouse.

The Beverly Hills Police Department is actively investigating the situation. Access to the Beverly Hills Canon Gardens Park and the surrounding businesses might be impacted for several hours due to the investigation. The weapon used has not been found. There has been no motive found yet in the early stages of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2125. If you would like to remain anonymous, text BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers, download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.