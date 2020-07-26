UNITED STATES — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California released the arrest of long-time leader for Southern L.A.’s East Coast Crips (ECC) on July 22 for engaging in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act conspiracy alleging two unsolved murders.

Paul Gary Wallace, 54, also known as “Doc” and “Uncle Bill,” was taken into custody by the FBI and LAPD where he was charged for one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and one count of using a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime resulting in death.

RICO, passed in 1970, ensures that extended criminal penalties will be given for ongoing criminal activities by organizations.

According to the indictment, Wallace has been a part of the ECC for over 30 years and became a leader through violence and intimidation. The indictment further alleges that Wallace murdered and conspired to murder in order to grow the “6-Pacc’s” reputation of violence. “6-Pacc” makes up the series of cliques in the ECC that control Southern Los Angeles.

“The indictment specifically alleges Wallace’s involvement in two murders. On February 9, 2003, Wallace allegedly repeatedly shot and killed a fellow ECC gang member who had publicly disrespected Wallace,” the release states. “On November 13, 2014, Wallace ordered the murder of a rival gang member, drove co-conspirators to the victim’s house, and personally handed a co-conspirator a firearm, which the co-conspirator used to murder the victim, the indictment alleges. The murder weapon, an AK-47-style assault rifle, was later found in Wallace’s van.”

If convicted, Wallace will face the statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison and is death-penalty eligible. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Joseph D. Axelrad and Jeffrey M. Chemerinsky of the Violent and Organized Crime Section.