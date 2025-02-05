UNITED STATES—Have you ever been new to work and eager to make friends, then you got invited to a Tuesday-night poker game with coworkers, only to reveal that you don’t really play poker? How about when that person you like asks you if you play pool or darts? Lastly, have you ever watched a movie scene where two people bonded over a chess game? This happens in real life, as well.

Humans are social creatures, and they love spending time together. One of the ways they do so is by playing games. So, from poker and chess, all the way to Catan and darts, here are the top five games your social life would benefit from.

1. Poker

Poker is the perfect mix of fun, luck, and skill, making it appealing to just about anyone. You don’t need to be a seasoned pro to enjoy a game, and there’s always a chance that luck is on your side. However, once you start playing regularly, you’ll see that skill plays a huge role. Reading your opponents, knowing when to fold, and understanding probability all factors into a winning strategy. That’s why poker isn’t just about the cards you hold – it’s about how well you can play the situation.

Poker is also played worldwide, making it one of the easiest games to play socially. Whether it’s a casual game at a friend’s house, a regular poker night with coworkers, or even an impromptu round at a bar, there’s always an opportunity to join in. Knowing the basics means you won’t have to awkwardly sit out or spend the night trying to learn the rules on the spot. Instead, you can jump in, have fun, and actually connect with the people at the table.

As PokerScout explains, poker teaches a lot of real-life skills that go beyond the game itself. Reading people, bluffing, and assessing your odds aren’t just useful at the table – they’re valuable in everyday life, too. Whether you’re negotiating a deal, trying to gauge someone’s intentions, or deciding whether to take a risk, poker skills come in handy in more ways than you’d think. It’s no surprise that many successful business people love the game.

2. Chess

Chess is one of the best games for one-on-one bonding. Something about sitting across from an opponent, silently planning your moves, creates a unique kind of interaction. Unlike games that rely on luck, chess is entirely skill-based, making every win feel earned and every loss a lesson. Whether you’re playing with a friend, a coworker, or even a stranger at a coffee shop, a good chess match is always a great way to connect.

Also, chess is incredibly accessible. You’ll find people playing in parks, coffee shops, community centers, and countless online platforms that allow you to challenge opponents worldwide. This makes it easy to pick up a game whenever you want. Even if you don’t know anyone who plays, there’s always an opportunity to meet fellow enthusiasts, whether in person or virtually.

Chess forces you to develop skills that are useful beyond the board. Strategic thinking, patience, and problem-solving are at the heart of every match. Every move you make matters, and every mistake is a learning experience. Over time, you’ll start to see these skills influencing how you approach challenges in everyday life, from work to personal relationships.

One of chess’s best things is its sense of community. Chess clubs welcome new players, offering a space to improve, meet like-minded people, and get involved in friendly competition. Whether you’re looking to take the game seriously or just want to play for fun, there’s always a place for you in the chess world.

3. Pool

Pool is one of those games you’ll find in nearly every bar or social gathering space, making it an easy way to connect with people. If you walk into a place with a pool table, chances are someone is looking for an opponent, and knowing how to play means you can jump right in. Whether a casual game with friends or a friendly competition with strangers, a pool is a great way to break the ice and spark conversations.

While pool is easy to learn, it has a high skill ceiling, which keeps things interesting. Anyone can pick up a cue and make a shot, but mastering angles, spin, and strategy takes time. This means you can start with the basics and improve over time, making every game a chance to refine your skills. Playing against someone more experienced isn’t intimidating – it’s an opportunity to learn.

Pool creates a laid-back environment that makes socializing effortless. Unlike games that require intense concentration, pool allows you to chat, joke around, and enjoy the moment while still playing. The casual nature of the game makes it a perfect setting for meeting new people, whether at a party, a bar, or even a workplace event.

4. Catan

Catan is one of the most popular modern board games, and for good reason. Unlike traditional games that rely purely on luck, Catan blends strategy, resource management, and diplomacy. It rewards planning and negotiation, making it an engaging experience for everyone at the table. Once you start playing, you’ll see why so many people love it. Also, while video games are amazing for unwinding, Catan might be a great way to make a break.

Catan encourages teamwork and friendly competition, as few other games do. Since trading resources is a key part of the game, you’ll find yourself negotiating with others, formatting temporary alliances, and trying to outmaneuver your opponents. This dynamic creates a lot of fun moments and keeps the game fresh every time you play.

Moreover, since Catan is designed for groups, it’s a fantastic way to meet new people. Whether you’re at a game night, a convention, or just hanging out with friends, it’s an easy way to start conversations and bond over strategy. You don’t need to be a hardcore gamer to enjoy it – just a willingness to learn and play along.

5. Darts

Darts is one of the easiest games to pick up, and that’s exactly why it’s so popular in bars and casual social settings. You don’t need any special skills or experience – just a willingness to throw a dart and have fun. Because of this, it’s one of the best games for breaking the ice and getting people involved.

Darts are simple enough to throw, but this doesn’t mean everyone can be good at darts. There’s so much room for improvement. The more you play, the better your aim gets, and the more competitive the matches become. This makes it an interesting game, whether you’re a beginner or someone who takes your shots seriously.

A game of darts encourages friendly competition in a way that doesn’t feel intimidating. Since it’s usually played in a relaxed setting, it focuses more on having fun than winning. Whether you’re playing one-on-one or in teams, darts bring people together in a lighthearted and engaging way.

Final words

Ultimately, games aren’t just about competition – they’re about connection. Whether you’re trading resources in Catan, lining up a shot in pool, or throwing darts at a bar, these games give you an easy way to bond with others. Also, knowing how to play means you won’t have to sit out when the opportunity arises.