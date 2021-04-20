WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is retrofitting and installing light emitting diode (LED) streetlights on all city-owned streetlight fixtures throughout the city.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, the new LED streetlights are more energy-efficient than the current lights — using 30 to 40 percent of electricity levels, compared to conventional streetlights — and will be less expensive to operate. The streetlights will be equipped with a remote monitoring system that will allow city staff to expediently detect and repair streetlight outages. The LED streetlights will result in improved lighting that will enhance visibility and safety along the city streets.

Work will start on the east side of West Hollywood. The contractor will proceed toward the west until all city-owned streetlights are converted to LED fixtures. There may be temporary disruptions to traffic and/or parking during the installation process at each streetlight location. The completion of work is expected to be less than one hour for each location to minimize disruption. Upon completion, West Hollywood’s streetlight system will be more energy efficient, less costly, better maintained, and will provide improved visibility throughout the region.

West Hollywood is dedicated to sustainability and preserving the environment.

“One of the City of West Hollywood’s core values is Respect for the Environment and the City has a strong record of developing and instituting progressive and forward-thinking environmental policies. The City is currently engaging the community in its people-centered Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) — an effort called “WeHo Climate Action” — to champion local actions needed to meet the challenges of a changing climate. Although climate change is a global problem, the City recognizes that strategies to adapt to a changing climate are best enacted at the local level,” states the press release.

The goal is to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and obtain feedback from those impacted by climate change, empower the community to play an active role in creating a sustainable future, and support a vibrant and sustainable city for current and future generations. To obtain more details visit www.weho.org/climateaction. For additional information about the city’s ongoing sustainability efforts, visit www.weho.org/gogreen.

For more information about the project, call the city of West Hollywood Traffic Engineer Richard Garland, at (323) 848-6457 or rgarland@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.