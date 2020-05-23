BEVERLY HILLS—A legendary guitar once owned by musician Prince is set to be auctioned by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. One of Prince’s long-lost Cloud model guitars, nicknamed “Blue Angel,” will be featured among four auction sessions next month on June 19 and June 20, at the event “Music Icons.”

The guitar has been repainted and styled in recent decades. The guitar was initially white, but has been painted peach, yellow, and light blue before finally being refinished with an “electric blue/purple,” according to Julien’s announcement.

Julien’s Auctions “brought the guitar to Westside Medical Imaging in Beverly Hills for extensive CT Scans imaging to verify that this guitar is Prince’s famous and beloved ‘Cloud 2’.”

The high-profile status of the guitar was unknown to the auction house and to the owner, whose name was not divulged. First listed as “a custom-made 1984 blue Cloud guitar used by prince,” the auction house later found out about the rarity of instrument from guitar expert and author John Woodland, who consulted and researched the guitar’s background.

Julien’s Auctions founder and president Darren Julien told Rolling Stone magazine that, “It’s the most significant Prince guitar that’ll ever come up for auction.”