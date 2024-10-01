HAWAII—On Saturday, September 28, the legendary singer-songwriter, Kris Kristofferson died at the age of 88 at his home in Maui. According to the Kris Kristofferson website, Kris Kristofferson’s talent was not limited to his musical ability.



The following came directly from Kris Kristofferson’s biography posted on his website.



“He graduated high school in San Mateo, California, in 1954, then attended Pomona College, where he played football (“I was pretty slow, but I was small,” he said) and studied writing under Dr. Frederick Sontag, who pushed him to apply for a Rhodes scholarship. At Oxford, he wrote stories and examined the works of William Blake.



He was an Oxford scholar, a defensive back, a bartender, a Golden Gloves boxer, a gandy dancer, a forest fighter, a road crew member, and an Army Ranger who flew helicopters. He was a peacenik, a revolutionary, an actor, a superstar, a Casanova, and a family man. He was almost a teacher at West Point, though he gave that up to become a Nashville songwriting bum.”



Kristofferson was born in the border town of Brownsville, Texas on June 22, 1936. It was growing up so close to the border that he learned how to sing in Spanish.



In 1958, he was featured in Sports Illustrated (S.I.) magazine in their, “Faces in the Crowd series. The S.I. author depicted Kristerson as a young college athlete who participated in track and field, rugby, and football.



At 18 years old when he was published in the Atlantic Monthly after winning a short story contest for his compositions, “Gone Are the Days,” and “The Rock.”



In April of 1970, Monument Records released Kristofferson’s first album that included, “Me, And Bobby McGee,” “Help Me Make it Through the Night,” and “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” the latter of which was taken to the number one slot on the Billboard Country Chart by none other than Johnny Cash.



On October 14, 1970, “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” won Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards.



A month later, Ray Price released his album, “For the Good Times,” making Number One on the Billboard Country Album charts.



It was Sammi Smith who took Kristofferson’s, “Help Me Make It Through The Night,” to number one, winning a GRAMMY for Best Female Country Performance. In addition to the numerous GRAMMYS won with the aforementioned songs and, “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Why Me Lord,” and “Jesus Was A Capricorn.”



In 1972, he made his acting debut in “Cisco Pike,” alongside Gene Hackman and Harry Dean Stanton. Kristofferson also played the part of Billy the Kid, alongside Bob Dylan in the film, “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid,” Directed by Pat Peckinpah.



In 1973, Kristofferson’s hit, “Why Me Lord,” was nominated for two GRAMMY Awards for Best Male Vocal Performance and Best Country Song, and in ‘74 it was “One Day At A Time” that received the Song of the Year.



On September 9, 1976, the film, “A Star Was Born,” starring Kristofferson and Barbara Streisand. Kristofferson also acted in the 70s movie, “Convoy.”



In 1985, Willie Nelson, Jonny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson began a supergroup, “The Highwaymen,” which garnered Country Music Video and Single of the Year Award after also making it to first place on the Country Billboard chart. Kristofferson’s accomplishments continued well into 2019, slowing down only for the pandemic.



Kristofferson was married to Lisa Meyers for 41 years. Their love story was featured in People Magazine. He had eight children, Tracy, Kris Jr., Casey, Jesse, Jody, Johnny, Kelly Marie, and Blake. The family first gave People Magazine the following statement.



“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home. We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”