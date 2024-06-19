BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its website that Beverly Hills Mayor Les Friedman will host ‘Les is More: An Hour with the Mayor,’ a special talk series held at City Hall featuring guest speakers and topics.

The first event will be on Monday, June 24 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall | Municipal Gallery at 455 N Rexford Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

Mayor Friedman’s guest speaker will be Beverly Hills Fire Chief Greg Barton who will share highlights from the Fire Department’s unhoused and nurse practitioner program as well as how the community can continue to stay safe and diligent when it comes to protecting themselves, loved ones and their property.

Participants can join via Zoom with the link below:

Launch Meeting – Zoom

Or call in at (310) 285-1020. Individuals with questions can email LesisMore@beverlyhills.org.