BEVERLY HILLS—The Public Integrity Division of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on July 14 that the son of Beverly Hills Councilmember Lester Friedman was charged for allegedly creating a fake social media account impersonating his father’s opponent.

Adam Friedman, 37, was charged on July 13 in case BA506034 with one felony count of identity theft and one misdemeanor count of internet/electronic impersonation. Arraignment will be scheduled at a later date in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Adam entered a plea of not guilty in the courtroom.

In April, Adam was accused of setting up a fake online account for Sharona Nazarian who was running for a seat on the Beverly Hills City Council. Friedman’s father was seeking reelection during the 2022 Beverly Hills City Council election.

During the June 7 election, Lester Friedman led all candidates winning 3,571 votes. Coming second place was Sharona R. Nazarian, PsyD with 3,565 votes. In third place was John A. Mirisch with, 2,634. Robert (Bob) Wunderlich who was previously elected to the Beverly Hills City Council landed in fourth place with 2,560 votes. The installation ceremony for newly elected Beverly Hills City Councilmembers transpired on Tuesday, July 12 at Beverly Hills City Hall located at 455 N. Rexford Drive. For more information on election results visit beverlyhills.org/elections.

Current members on the City Council include Mayor Lili Bosse and Vice Mayor Julian A. Gold. Mirisch and Friedman will maintain their seats, while Wunderlich will be replaced with Nazarian. Lester Friedman has not released a statement regarding the arrest of his son.

The case is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.