HOLLYWOOD—Well, I do have hope for the CBS soap “The Bold and the Beautiful.” I haven’t talked about the soap opera in what feels like a month because, honestly put, it has been dreadful. The writing has just been bad and I’m sick of seeing the same storylines recycled over and over again. The Brooke, Ridge and Taylor storyline has been beaten to death.

Everyone who has EVER seen the “B&B” knows Brooke and Ridge are destiny. Taylor might be a thorn in the side right now, but I promise you Brooke and Ridge will reunite, and Taylor will be left heartbroken yet again. Brooke is still at Forrester Creations after this coup involving Carter and her daughter, Hope. Like, Carter was the one who completed the paperwork and filed it, yet Hope was just manipulating him. Give me a break. The character of Carter Walton has never shown any range. That is the problem. He just lusts after women who are taken: Maya, Quinn, Zoe, Katie, the list goes on and on.

However, Carter gets to keep his job, Hope is out, and Brooke is still dancing around in lingerie with her ex and love of her life. Make it make sense people; please make it make sense. With that said, I am so happy that Scott Clifton is back in the mix as Liam Spencer. Liam has been MIA for a very, very long time, especially after his divorce from Hope. There wasn’t much for the character to do, but it seems he’s back and I don’t know if the writers are looking for a Steffy and Liam repairing (Dear God I hope not) or with Hope (Dear God I hope so).

Liam and Hope are like Brooke and Ridge, they belong together. Steffy is just the Taylor in that love triangle. Anyway, Liam read his father Bill Spencer, the riot act for pulling strings to get Luna bounced from prison. Yeah, how he did that I still cannot fathom. She murdered two people and suddenly it doesn’t matter. This is one issue with soap operas; they never seem to want their villains to pay for the crimes they commit. If you do something drastic, you should have to pay for it, but that is not the case, especially for Luna. She gets freedom and she is back to her old scheming self.

She is after Will big time, and Electra is having none of it. So much to the point that she issued threats telling Luna to back off. I wonder how Katie, hell Bill, will feel if Will were to become entangled with Luna of all people. Luna is not reformed and with Grandma Shiela trying to be an anchor nothing is going to end well people, not at all.

Liam suffered a fall at the Spencer Mansion. We don’t know as viewers what happened to Bill and I wonder if Luna played a role in an attack on Liam or what. He stumbled outside the home only to be found by Steffy who went into panic mode. Yah, there was not a single chance that the soap is killing off Liam Spencer. Not saying it couldn’t happen, but right now, without any hints would have been a stunning move, which “B&B” rarely does.

Anyway Liam was near death, and with news of his condition spreading that news of Hope thinking about her ex-husband, was a hint of possible narrative coming to a reconciliation, which I would be all for. The fact that Steffy has waited what feels like a week before alerting Finn, yet alone Hope and Bill that Liam has been hospitalized is crazy. You’re not married to him anymore, and if there is anyone who should know what is going on with Liam it’s his father.

I loved seeing Carter have to face the music of his actions from Deacon of all people. That fight was hilarious though, and Zende had a great point about Hope suffering consequences, but no one else. Daphne please shut up. Gosh, if there wasn’t a character more wasted then this woman, who as predicted weeks ago would fall for Carter while trying to seduce him. Can’t wait until that secret comes out and Carter looks like an idiot yet again. He totally deserves it.