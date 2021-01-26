UNITED STATES—California Governor, Gavin Newsom is facing scrutiny for lifting statewide curfew and stay-at-home order five days after Joe Biden was inaugurated as President of the United States. He implemented the ban with few reported cases of COVID-19, as its reported the ban was lifted to save his job.

He has been called, “A Hypocrite,” by news outlets after tightening COVID restrictions for Californians while not adhering to them himself. A photograph circulated via social media of Newsome dining with a crowd at the French Laundry.

Efforts to recall Newsom began in December 2019. He banned the opening of businesses, wineries, bars, schools. His children reportedly attend a private school that remains in session. CAGOP reported they have enough signatures in their new efforts to recall Governor Newsom.

On July 1, 2020, Newsom made recommendations from WHO banning singing or chanting during indoor Church services. Indoor attendance was still permitted at that time. The state-wide mandate included 19 counties, but not Napa Valley, where Newsom family’s, Plumpjack Winery is located.

Canyon News contacted Plumpjack Winery and received a response from Event Sales Manager, Adam C. Ryan who confirmed COVID-19 restrictions were still in place.

Governor Newsom signed a bill into law on August 6, 2020, which decreased the number of polling stations in half. Newsom signed the order “to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote in a safe and accessible manner during the General Election [for] November.”

“Elections and the right to vote are foundational to our democracy,” said Governor Newsom. “No Californian should be forced to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote. Mail-in ballots aren’t a perfect solution for every person, and I look forward to our public health experts and the Secretary of State’s and the Legislature’s continued partnership to create safer in-person opportunities for Californians who aren’t able to vote by mail.”

REMINDER: CA, you are now REQUIRED to wear a mask in public spaces. We’re seeing too many people with faces uncovered. Wearing a face covering is critical for keeping people safe and healthy, keeping businesses open and getting people back to work. Do your part. Wear your mask. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 19, 2020

He received criticism over his response to COVID-19, where residents were forbidden from visiting hair salons and places of worship, while some members of Black Lives Matter engaged in protests, riots, shouted in the faces of police officers, vandalized, looted, and crowding the streets.

“It’s Orwellian in a place like Oregon to say if you gather in numbers more than six, we might come to your house and arrest you get 30 days of jail time,” stated former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.