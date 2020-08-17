PALMDALE— The L.A. County Fire Department updated the public on Saturday, August 15 that the Lake Hughes fire spread further due to spotting caused by a series of lightning strikes.

The brush fire, that now has burned over 18,000 acres, began earlier in the week on Wednesday, August 12. In the update from Saturday they state, “#LakeFire is currently 17,862 acres and 12% containment. Over one hundred lighting strikes caused spotting, which quickly spread the fire generating several large-scale fires that compromised current and proposed containment lines.”

The Angeles National Forest, and the cities of Los Angeles, Huntington Beach, Culver City, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica Fire Departments have been working to control the fire as well as oversee the evacuations around surrounding areas. The total personnel on the job is at 1,890 workers including the cooperating agencies: Red Cross, County of Los Angeles Parks and Recreation, County of Los Angeles Animal Care and Control and others.

ANF further stated that the lightning caused uphill runs where the strikes occurred, forcing the fire to spread but did not cause other fires.

In the most recent update that was released on August 16 at 7 P.M., the brush fire has spread to approximately 18,361 acres, threatened 4,570 structures and destroyed 12 structures in total and details:

“The fire remained active during the day as temperatures were 97-103 degrees and relative humidity was 15-25%. Southwest winds developed in the afternoon with gusts up to 20mph and afternoon heating led to moderate smoke development. Overnight lows will generally be 70-80 degrees and relative recoveries will range from 35-50%. Winds will decrease and become west to northwest 3 to 6 mph. Steep, rugged, and inaccessible terrain continues to challenge firefighters and firefighter safety. Damage assessment continues to be performed on current damaged and destroyed structures, (listed above) are only those that have been inspected and confirmed.”

21 additional outbuildings have been destroyed and three structures have been damaged to some extent. There have been no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries. A public meeting will be held Monday, August 17 at 6 P.M. at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds for further assessment and updates.