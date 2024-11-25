BEVERLY HILLS—On Friday, November 22, the city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that the public can experience the enchanting “Lights on the Lily Pond” show at Beverly Gardens Park, which takes place every 15 minutes nightly from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays.

The Glowing Gardens Holiday Light Display will have a larger-than-life tree and ornament sculptures in Beverly Cañon Gardens Park nightly from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The city of Beverly Hills offers free trolley service to the “Lights on the Lily Pond” show nightly on Thursdays – Sundays until January 5, 2025, except on holidays.

The city of Beverly Hills recently held its Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration on November 14. The holiday festivities will continue across Beverly Hills until January 5, 2025.

There will be a family friendly holiday celebration for children of all ages on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Greystone Mansion and Gardens.