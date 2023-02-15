HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A Hollywood Hills landlord is suing performer Lil Nas X, 23, and DJ Zedd, 33, for at least $1 million dollars in compensatory damages for a party they threw at one of his properties in April of 2022. The sponsors and promoters of this party are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Daniel Fitzgerald, who owns multiple properties in the area, rented out the mansion to Lil Nas X and specifically told him not to throw any parties per their agreement. He claims that more than $25,000 in physical damage was done to the property, with the walls, ceilings, sofas and chairs left in need of repair. Other “extensive repairs” cost him another $40,000, Fitzgerald claims.

Fitzgerald also claims that their party got him in trouble with local authorities with multiple neighbors filing complaints.

Both Lil Nas X and Zedd, who was the DJ at the party, were paid a minimum of $250,000 a piece for their appearances. Lil Nas X invited nearly 1,000 people to the property.

The defendants have not made any comment regarding this lawsuit.

Lil Nas X made his debut in 2019 with the country rap song “Old Town Road.” The country rap genre hadn’t made mainstream popularity until the “Old Town Road” made its official release. The song was number 1 on the Billboard 100 for 15 weeks.

Anton Zaslavski, known professionally as Zedd, is a Russian-born German DJ, record producer, and songwriter. He made his debut in 2012 with the album Clarity and has collaborated with many artists since then.