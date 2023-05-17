WEST HOLLYWOOD—British Actress Lily Collins, 34, reportedly had her wedding ring stolen from her after she went to visit a spa in West Hollywood.

Collins, who is the daughter of award winning performer Phil Collins, put her items in a secure locker before she went into the West Hollywood Edition Luxury Hotel and Spa. After her visit she discovered that not only was her wedding ring missing but her engagement ring, some electronics and a few other possessions were gone. The amount of the total items lost equates to about $10,000.

Lily Collins got engaged to her now husband Charlie McDowell in 2020. Her wedding ring is a one-of-a-kind rose-cut diamond by jeweler Irene Neuwirth.

According to reports there were not any signs of forced entry and a description of the suspects involved have not been released.

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department announced that they are currently investigating a burglary by an unknown number of suspects at a hotel in the 9000 block of Sunset Boulevard and the victim is a “well-known celebrity.” It has not been confirmed if this case is the same or related.

On Wednesday, May 17, the City of West Hollywood announced that they will be hiring more police officers due to the rise in property crime in the city. This vote came shortly after the city council decided to cut LASD funding to help reform the sheriff’s department.